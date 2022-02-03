After being suspended from "The View," Whoopi Goldberg is said to be "enraged."

According to a source who talked to Radar Online, the show's long-time host may be considering leaving after her two-week ban.

What's the Deal With Whoopi Goldberg's Suspension?

In an episode of "The View" on Jan. 31, the 66-year-old TV personality argued that the Holocaust was "not about race."

Her remark sparked outrage because it was disrespectful. Despite publicly apologizing, she returned on a late-night show hours later and defended her contentious stance, exacerbating the situation.

Whoopi Goldberg confessed her ignorance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" before digging back on her initial comments.

Is Whoopi Goldberg Quitting 'The View'?

According to a source close to Whoopi Goldberg, ABC network boss Kim Godwin's decision has left her "enraged."

"If ABC wanted to fire her, she would have been fired by now," they claimed, "but instead, they suspended Whoopi, giving everyone a two-week cooling-off period because the last thing the show wants right now is to be looking for a replacement for Whoopi and Meghan McCain, whose seat at the table remains empty."

Whoopi is being forced to take matters into her own hands as a result of her punishment.

"Whoopi is a confident lady with an Oscar; she doesn't need this nonsense."

According to the source, the network "bowed to outside pressure" and was compelled to humiliate its presenter.

"Rather than having her back, they kicked her when she was down; the issue is, does Whoopi even want to return to the show? At the moment, the answer is 'no.'"

"This might have been an instructive moment, a 24-hour news story, but with the suspension, ABC has made it much greater."



ABC Staff Wants Whoopi Goldberg Punished

Despite Whoopi Goldberg's apologies, ABC executives are said to be thrilled that she is being punished after a "free for all" environment for the daytime show's veteran hosts Whoopi and Joy Behar.

Kim Godwin wants her whole staff to be held accountable for their comments and deeds, according to another source who spoke to the Daily Mail.

"Since Barbara Walters' retirement, there has been a true power vacuum on The View, because she governed the show with an iron fist."

According to the insider, after Barbara, it was a "free for all," with Joy and Whoopi saying and doing whatever they wanted - but that will all come to an end now that Kim has drawn the line.

She wants to build a culture based on "facts, truths, accountability and kindness."

