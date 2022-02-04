Moses J. Moseley, star of "The Walking Dead," was discovered dead with a gunshot wound in Georgia last week.

His family, on the other hand, does not believe he committed himself, and police are investigating his death.

Teerea Kimbro, the actor's sister, told TMZ that her brother had been kidnapped and slain.

Kimbro claimed that he had scheduled a filming on Monday before his corpse was discovered, but he never showed up.

Moseley's relatives earlier stated that they had not heard from him since last Sunday. They searched the nearby hospital but were unable to locate him.

Moseley was also said to be unconcerned about missing the appointment.

Kimbro stated that the actor was happy with the direction his career was taking and that he had huge aspirations for the future.

Moseley's corpse was discovered in his car with the doors locked and a pistol on his lap, as well as a face bullet wound, according to authorities. However, Kimbro claimed that detectives informed her the gun was one of hers.

She even claimed that she and Moseley liked traveling to the gun range together, and that he had a concealed carry permit.

"It is being investigated as a possible suicide, however, detectives are following any and all available avenues and not ruling out foul play," Police Captain Randy Lee told the outlet, adding, "It is being investigated as a possible suicide, however, detectives are following any and all available avenues and not ruling out foul play."

Who Was Moses J. Moseley?

Throughout the third season of "The Walking Dead," Moses J. Moseley portrayed "Zombiefied Mike," one of Michonne's (Danai Gurira) zombies.

Moseley made an appearance in six episodes of the program.

Even "The Walking Dead's" official Twitter page paid respect to their former co-star, uploading a BTS photo of him.

They said in a tweet last Monday, "Our thoughts and prayers are with our #TWDFamily member Moses J. Moseley."

His manager, Tabatha Minchew, also said, "He was loved by everyone who met him. Such a bright light in everyone's eyes."

While his most well-known performance was as a zombie in "Watchmen," he also appeared in lesser parts in "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" and "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay."

Moseley's first professional job was as an extra in Queen Latifah's "Joyful Noise."

Moseley went on to work on additional shows and movies after the zombie series, including "Hank," "Descending," "Cadillac Respect," and "Check-In," all of which are still in post-production.

