Supermodels Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber have just made multiple netizens furious after being photographed several times parking in the wrong spots.

It was reported by Daily Mail on Thursday, February 3, Jenner did not just get caught once, but twice for parking her luxury gray Mercedes SUV in parking spots legally reserved for the disabled.

As per the source, this became a business as usual for the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star and her fellow model Hailey Bieber, as they were seen multiple times in recent weeks for breaking the rules.

Bieber "didn't even bother to park" in the designated spot when she was caught backing her SUV into the blue line-covered walkway, which is the allotted space for disabled people to exit and enter their vehicle safely.

Netizens Speak

Social media was filled with furious netizens by Friday, as they were appalled at the "entitled spoiled" behavior exhibited by the celebs.

One user tweeted, "To @KendallJenner & Hailey Bieber....STOP FRICKEN' PARKING IN HANDICAP SPOTS. #noshame #ignorance."

The tweet was followed by another saying, "If you've ever tried to juggle a walker, oxygen, & anything else you might need, you'd understand why handicapped spots are so necessary. #ScumbagPrincess"

More and more Twitter users echoed similar sentiments mentioning they were "entitled," "disrespectful," and "privileged" because of their acts.

Hey @KendallJenner and Hailey stop parking in handicap spots! They aren’t for you. Just because your are rich and entitled doesn’t mean you can park where you want. pic.twitter.com/dK43CS1MvD — eat the rich (@talkingbirdx) February 4, 2022



However, in a Jenner source's defense, the stars do it on purpose despite the backlash from the internet.

TMZ reported that the Pilates studio themselves asked them to park in the handicapped spaces "because their presence was causing a scene with the photogs."

They also added that the security team that came with the famous celebs "will move" the cars after they're in class or "stands by" when an actual disabled person needs the spot.

On the other hand, on Bieber's side, the source claimed that there are "other celebs" who've been instructed to do the same thing when they're at the gym.

Being caught in the parking spot for the disabled and not having a proper placard or license plate can carry a fine of $250 minimum. And knowing that the models have an estimated worth of $20-45 million, they could undoubtedly shoulder it.

