Olly Murs has stated that he is still grieving over Caroline Flack's death and wonders aloud every day if he could have done more to rescue her. While trying to move forward, he admits to be still consumed by pain and guilt.

Olly Murs Consumed WIth Guilt Over Caroline Flack's Death

The 37-year-old musician admitted that he sought professional counseling after his former co-star committed himself in February 2020.

He told The Daily Star, "I think about what I could have done to change things, what I could have said. There are all sorts of questions I ask myself every day. It's always difficult."

The "Thinking Of Me" singer revealed that he gets consolation in spending time with Caroline's mother Christine and her friends, and that he values the company of people who cared about her as much as he did.

With Caroline, he hosted the ITV2 spin-off The Xtra Factor from 2011 to 2012 before taking over the reins of The X Factor in 2015.

The hitmaker, who is in a relationship with bodybuilder Amelia Tank, 29, said, "Luckily I've got a great girlfriend, a great family and I've got friends that have been through grief as well. The important thing is to talk about it."

Will He Ever Be Ready To Host Again Without Former Partner?

Since Caroline's loss, he's been preparing to return to the small screen as presenter of ITV's Starstruck, which premieres on Saturday.

When he was recording the reality show's pilot, Olly admitted that he had avoided presenting since the incident.

Olly would imagine what the former "Strictly Come Dancing" participant would have said in the instant before the camera started rolling, he added.

The "Stars In Their Eyes" relaunch will include Sheridan Smith on the panel of judges with Beverley Knight, Jason Manford, and Adam Lambert.

Fans of their favorite artists were welcome to dress up like their idols and sing their favorite songs in front of a live audience from 1990 until 2006.

Each episode of the revived series will allegedly feature four teams of three competing for the judges' votes.

The winning teams will then compete for a place in the final, with members of the winning teams facing off against each other.

A £50,000 reward is apparently up for grabs for contestants who make it all the way to the final event.

This is not the first time Murs revealed how much he is hurting over his friend's death.

Olly was overcome with emotion as he reminisced about the good moments he had with Caroline Flack, his best friend and former co-presenter in a clip from the Chanel 4 documentary entitled, "Caroline Flack: Her Life and Death."

He said when he thinks about Caroline, his heart hurts, and he can't imagine the agony she must have felt in the minutes leading up to her suicide.

