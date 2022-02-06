Basketball legend Gene Ransom, who famously played for UC Berkeley, has died after getting involved in a shooting incident. He was 65.

Ransom's family and friends broke their silence to confirm the tragic passing of the basketball legend on Friday, saying that he was the man who died after a highway shooting occurred in Oakland, California.

Multiple news outlets, including KTVU, and ABC7, said that Ransom was traveling on Interstate 880 when he was struck by gunfire.

Cal Athletics has since released a statement to pay tribute to the former athlete, saying that the Hall of Famer was the victim of the deadly shooting.

"Our thoughts are with Gene's family and friends for this tragic loss. Gene was one of the greatest players in our men's basketball program's history, and he will be greatly missed," it said.

Meanwhile, Kevin McGlothen remembered who they treated Ransom as a family when he started coaching Berkeley High School's boy's basketball team.

"He was basically like the big brother, and then to some of us, father figures during that year," McGlothen said.



Ransom's son, Thaxter, called his father a great man who "had a major influence in the East Bay Area community."

"He showed love to everyone he met and came across sometimes as a flirt. That was him, Gene 'the dream' Ransom," Thaxter uttered. "He opened the door for future basketball stars who came out of the Bay Area. He was looked up to and loved by many. I'll never forget him, and will always love him."

Who Killed Gene Ransom?

The California Highway Patrol's Oakland division said that the 25-year-old suspect, named Juan Angel Garcia of San Francisco, was arrested for the crime.

Initial reports added that Ransom was traveling on Garcia's left side when the suspect suddenly fired a gun at the basketball legend's black Honda Civic. Ransom then veered right and hit a guardrail before stooping.

The suspect fled the scene but was ultimately arrested afterward.

The inmate records confirmed that he was taken into custody for first-degree murder on Saturday. He was then booked at the Alameda County Santa Rita Jail as of press time, and is being held without bail. He would stay in custody until his scheduled arraignment on Wednesday.

The authorities confirmed that a probe is still underway. They are also asking for witnesses to give further information about the incident.

