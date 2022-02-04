Prince Harry is said to be suffering after his beloved patronage welcomed Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, wholeheartedly on board.

When Prince Harry riled a claim for a judicial review against the Home Office last month, royal insiders warned him that he might lose another royal title because of his move.

Although he is yet to taste the aftereffect of his recent shocking decision, the Duke of Sussex lost another title to Kate - and the group was reportedly pleased to have the duchess instead.

Prince Harry No More

In Mail+ Palace Confidential's recent episode (via Express), royal commentator Richard Eden noted that the Duchess of Cambridge has become the new royal patron of the Rugby Football League and the Rugby Football Union.

With that, he claimed that the development became a bitter blow to the Duke of Sussex, who loved the sport so much. Prince Harry was the patron of both groups until he left his senior royal position.



"Well, I think in the case of the Duchess of Cambridge, I mean, it is a bitter blow to Harry really. He loved rugby and you know, there are lots of photos of Harry watching the rugby in the past sometimes seated next to Catherine and William," he said. "And so to see that handed over to someone else will be difficult for him."

Despite that, the royal commentator thinks it is an excellent move since having Kate as the patron would encourage more women to try rugby. A video to welcome her as a patron also showed how the group wants her to appear more to expand their appeal.

Because of the Duchess of Cambridge's capacity, Eden claimed that the Rugby Football League and the Rugby Football Union are surely quietly pleased.

Aside from Kate, Camilla is also be the top pick to replace the Sussexes's former patron, National Theatre. However, he said she might not be the right person for the role.

When Meghan Markle received the patronage, she reportedly turned it into a big thing. Queen Elizabeth II entrusted the role to the Duchess of Sussex since she is a former actress.

Instead of Camilla, Eden suggested that Prince Edward, who loves theatre, would be the perfect royal to play the role despite Prince Charles' future plan of slimming down the monarchy.

