Johnny Depp and his fans know how no one could ever come close or surpass his record in the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise.

For over 15 years, from 2003 to 2017, Depp appeared in five films of Disney's billion-dollar franchise. Box Office Mojo estimates that its second film "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest" got the highest lifetime gross by earning $423,315,812 - playing a huge role in making the franchise a billionaire.

Though things did not end up in favor of the actor, he reportedly earned a whopping amount prior to his departure.

Johnny Depp Received $50 Million Paycheck in One "Pirates of the Caribbean" Film

The creators of the franchise first released a film in 2003. It immediately became a huge hit despite initially assumptions that a pirate-based movie would never work.

The opposite happened as the "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl" earned millions in the box office while receiving critical responses from fans and critics. The same film led Depp to score nominations in major award-giving bodies, including Academy Award for best actor, Golden Globe for best actor in a motion picture, and similar recognitions from BAFTA films and Screen Actors Guild.

The success of the first film led to more "Pirates of the Caribbean" movies. But its fourth film, "Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides," gave him a paycheck of $55 million. On top of that, it became the most expensive movie in history at that time after spending $410 million to make the whole movie.



The revelation about his take-home pay was not well-received by the actor himself as he believed he was "overpaid" for the "Pirates" movies, especially since he easily brought home over $300 million from the franchise.

Regardless of his paychecks, Depp still got his fans' hearts that they still want him to play the Captain Jack Sparrow role, which he lost amid his previous libel case against The Sun. But as of press time, seeing him wear that pirate costume remains highly unlikely - unless he wins the upcoming defamation case against Amber Heard.

