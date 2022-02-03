Of course, Kanye West would never miss his newest muse, Julia Fox's birthday celebration, and prepared huge for her special day.

It was Wednesday night, February 2, when West was actually able to return to Manhattan, after being spotted with a Kim Kardashian look-alike at Soho's Little Beach House Malibu, to celebrate his new girlfriend's 32nd birthday.

The budding couple was spotted at the Lucien bistro, where they were joined by multiple supportive friends of the singer, namely A'Ziah "Zola" King, playwright Jeremy O. Harris, actress Tommy Dorfman, and writer Cat Marnell.

Year of the Fox!!! pic.twitter.com/YLq3MqQsGX — 🤡💄🌈 CAT MARNELL PPP ✈️🏀🎨 (@Cat_Marnell) February 3, 2022

According to a source from Page Six, Ye "flew into New York City for [Fox's] birthday" and flew back to LA to finish working on his new album.

The informant also added that the couple arrived together "looking very couple-y," where the "DONDA" rapper was seen "all smiles" for the night.

As per the news outlet, the French restaurant seemed to be one of the celebrant's favorites, as it was where she and her ex Peter Artemiev's son, Valentino, held his first birthday party.

Kanye's Gift For Everyone

The "Forbidden Fruits" co-host's "big group" of friends were able to document their different moments of the night. TMZ claimed that in addition to various jewelry bought for the "Uncut Gems" star, Ye got Baby Birkins for everyone. In fact, a video shared from the party has showcased his money powers as an array of Birkin bags were being held up by the attendees.



The outlet also reported that the birthday party proceeded like a traditional one where Fox blew the candles, surrounded by her gal pals who wore all-black as a part of the soiree's dress code.

READ ALSO: Savannah Chrisley Discusses Mental Health Struggles With Boyfriend Nic Kerdiles Following 911 Call Incident

As the night was about to end, JuliYe also moved to another restaurant, Sei Less, and was joined by Dave Chapelle and Fivio Foreign. They also reported that West played songs from his upcoming second album.

Fox recently talked about the "new man" in her life in a most recent episode of the "Forbidden Fruits" podcast with her co-host Niki Takesh. And during the show, she described her and Ye's relationship for being "such a Gemini-Aquarius connection," also adding that their minds "work very fast," which has made them "keep up with each other" at the same time.

READ MORE: Bennifer 2.0 Anniversary Approaching! Jennifer Lopez Confesses One Thing From Getting Back Together With Ben Affleck