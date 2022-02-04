Rebel Wilson has sought protection after a "delusional" man has allegedly been "harassing" her for the past months.

According to TMZ, the "Pitch Perfect" star was granted a temporary restraining order after a stalker reportedly showed up several times in her Los Angeles home with gifts and letters.

And as per the legal documents filed by her lawyer, Susan Haber, the unknown individual is said to have located her home and delivered a handwritten note claiming he has a 20-year-old son with the star.

Wilson even claimed that the letter falsely detailed how they supposedly met in 2001 at a club, believing they talked, kissed, and "we both know what happened thereafter."

The 'Delusional' Stalker

Despite sharing enough background with the comedian, she denied that they had ever met before. Alongside the letter are gifts that include a toy penguin with "love" on it.

Wilson also wrote that the man is "delusional" and has created "in his mind a fictitious history of a relationship he had, and wants to continue to have" with her.

The judge granted her request where her stalker must "stay 100 yards away from Rebel and not make any attempt to contact her," as per the source.



Daily Mail reported that his persistent alleged harassment had led the "Isn't It Romantic" star to fear for her safety and believe that he would never stop not until the court steps in.

Apparently, this was not the first time she has addressed her stalker, as in 2020, during the Australian Open's Inspirational Women lunch, she mentioned that one time her stalker from Victoria planned to "lock" her on his farm in hopes she could develop Stockholm Syndrom, according to the publisher.

Last year, she also spoke out about being sexually harassed by two people from the entertainment industry on separate occasions during an interview.

Rebel's 'Me Too' Experience

According to Rebel, when she was in her 20s, a "big time" film director invited her to chat. "I literally thought I was going to have a meeting about comedy and talk about comedy," she shared. "He kept trying to give me more and more alcohol."

The star also revealed that the director got a phone call during the meeting from his wife. Rebel continued, "She started saying, 'you've got Rebel in that hotel room, you were going to sleep with her...' I heard the message. That was the first time I thought, 'oh my god, what is this? What's going on?'"

Rebel quickly left the hotel room and never talked of the encounter again.

The second instance occurred on a movie set Rebel was on in Los Angeles, where a male co-star invited her to his trailer. She confessed that the actor dropped his pants as she entered and was asked to perform an inappropriate act while his pals filmed the meeting with their phones

