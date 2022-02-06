"Too Hot To Handle" star and Khloe Kardashian's new link, Harry Jowsey, has just spoken out after the wild rumors emerged saying that they are dating.

His statement came after the "Keeping Up With The Kardashian" star said that the claims of them romantically going out was "absolutely not true," Jowsey denied it as well. However, he admitted that he would "love" to go out with her on a date.

"I would actually love to take her on a date. I would love to. I feel like it would be so much fun for her, but I don't know what her situation is," he said as per his statement through TMZ via Mirror.

Kardashian-Jowsey For A Date?

According to the source, he then seemed to "take a swipe" at the Good American founder's ex Tristan Thompson after he allegedly cheated with Jordyn Woods and the DNA test proving he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols.

Jowsey stated, "I guess I wouldn't cheat on her, that's probably the biggest [reason]. Khloe, I would love to take you on a date."



However, on the downside, the YouTube star "isn't feeling too hopeful" if the model will give him a chance, and surely she'll be thinking he is a "f-cking loser" after he DMed her and unsent it.

He shared, "I DM'd her a while ago and I said, 'How are you little hummingbird.' Then all that stuff came out and I unsent it. I got so embarrassed. She's going to think I'm a f****** loser."

An Explanation

The television star was also asked by TMZ about the dating buzz at Pressed Juicery in Los Angeles, explaining the flowers found inside his Bentleys.

Jowsey said that the "sleuths have it twisted," that the flowers in the passenger seat of his car were not meant for Kardashian, as many assumed.

But in fact, the bouquet was for his "queens" at Netflix as they made him famous with the reality dating show, and his Bentley was a test drive.

The Instagram account @commentsbycelebs caught the mother of one comment on the @theekarjenners fan page, revealing that an email has detailed their supposed romance. "One of my closest friends works at a very well known PR agency in LA & it's confirmed that Khloe Kardashian and Harry Jowsey are talking," the email read.

"Apparently they've been DM-ing back and forth & texting & then last night he picked up a Bentley and flowers just to deliver them to her house," they added. However, Kardashian didn't let anyone believe in the rumor and wrote in bold letters that it was "absolutely not true."

