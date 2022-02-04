Julia Fox has just addressed the rumors surrounding her and Drake before dating her current beau Kanye West.

The "Uncut Gems" star went for a big confession on Friday, February 4, on a new episode of the "Forbidden Fruits" podcast with co-host Niki Takesh, confirming her going out with Drake was true.

She said in the show, "Like, I wouldn't say that we were dating."

Julia Fox's Thoughts On Drake

"[Drake is] a great guy and a gentleman and that was it. Nothing really happened. We were just, like, friends hanging out," Fox continued. She also mentioned in the show that her relationship with the "Certified Lover Boy" rapper was "fully... two years ago," and therefore irrelevant, as per Us Weekly.

While Fox was aware of the Drake-Kanye West beef that happened in the past, she didn't think that it would cause an issue. "I feel like they've squashed their issues," the "No Sudden Move" star added, also revealing that she has already told the "DONDA" rapper about it.



"Obviously, when I first started speaking to Ye ... I told him, like, immediately," she continued. "Like, I think [I told Ye] on the first day before it went any further because I'm just an honest person, I guess."

Julia Fox was initially linked with Ye in December 2021, where they were spotted for dinner, and ever since then, their relationship has constantly been headlining in media.

"It was an instant connection. His energy is so fun to be around," she recalled one of their dates with Interview magazine in January. The celeb also said,"Everything with us has been so organic. I don't know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I'm loving the ride," the model added.

Even though the speculation from fans and the public drama between Kanye West and estranged wife Kim Kardashian, the actress made it clear that her dating the Grammy winner wasn't a "PR stunt."

In a January episode of her podcast, she said, "There's always people that think every single celebrity scandal is a setup. I personally don't. Listen, for right now, I'm just living in the moment and I don't have any expectations - there's no labels, none of that. It's just people that make each other feel better."

