Pete Davidson's recent outing didn't seem to be liked by local sports fans.

The "Saturday Night Live" star was spotted at a men's basketball game between Syracuse Orange and Louisville Cardinals held at the Carrier Dome on Saturday, February 5. His face was shown on the big screen during the game, which received disagreement from the crowd.

A video has also gone viral online where Davidson can be seen on his seat laughing, although the other side of the bleachers can be heard "boo" -ing on the comedian.

Pete Davidson pulled up to the @Cuse_MBB game and got booed by the crowd 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/w7btppnBfE — CBB Review (@CbbReview) February 5, 2022

Apparently, this came after his interview with Howard Stern three years ago, where he called the city "trash."

Happenings In The Venue

Page Six has reported a thought from a season ticket holder on the venue saying, "Pete seemed to be prepared for what was coming to him." "He brushed it off and had a laugh, as did the locals," they said.

As per the publisher, the comedian was trying to "blend in" with the crowd wearing a gray hoodie, sunglasses, and a Cuse hat for his visit.

A separate source from the outlet revealed that Davidson appeared on-site with Syracuse athletics superfan Adam Weitsman. "During halftime, campus police escorted Pete up to Adam's suite, which cost approximately $1.3 million to renovate," the informant stated. "Everyone was trying to follow them in but they kept walking."

They left shortly after halftime.

The Interview

Pete Davidson did not only diss the city once, but it happened twice. During his appearance at "The Howard Stern Show," he said, "Dude, I was shooting this movie out in Syracuse. Syracuse, you know, it's trash," sharing the times he spent while filming 2019's "Big Time Adolescence."

"Worse than Staten Island. The nicest hotel in Syracuse is, like, a f-king Ramada," he continued. The 28-year-old did a separate interview talking about the city once again.

The same year, he told Variety, "It sucks. The whole town of Syracuse blows." Later on, Syracuse basketball reporter Mike Curtis revealed a video message from the comedian addressed "for the city of Syracuse" on Twitter to make "peace."

After attending his first college basketball game, and a healthy amount of boos from the crowd, Pete Davidson has a message for the city of Syracuse — and it sounds like he wants a truce. 🏳️ pic.twitter.com/2Fki2oROzT — Mike Curtis (@MikeACurtis2) February 5, 2022



Davidson said, "Thank you so much for having me and my friends in the building, we had a really great time. So, peace?"

