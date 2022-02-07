Brian Laundrie continues to get the media spotlight as another woman in Florida was reported missing.

Multiple news outlets reported that Florida-based Paola Miranda-Rosa has been missing since December 18. She reportedly lost contact with her friends and family after visiting a state park in Orlando.

After the news emerged, Laundrie's name had been linked to the news case for a different reason.

While there is no way the fugitive was connected to Miranda-Rosa's case since he died before she went missing, he was actually mentioned recently as the victim's case has not been getting the same spotlight as Laundrie and Petito.

Friends of Miranda-Rosa's family continue to work hard to find the missing woman. Since it has been over a month and no development has happened yet, they could not help but compare the case to Laundrie's since the authorities spent millions to solve the issue surrounding the fugitive's name.

Wink News previously revealed that North Port Police Department spent about $195,000 on overtime as the team looked for Laundrie's whereabouts. The amount was reportedly thrice of what they expected to pay their staff.

The public information officer of the North Port Police Department said that Laundrie's case became challenging enough that they used more funds.

"This has been a very trying case. A lot of eyeballs on it. What I know in my heart is that in this room here, there was a lot of individuals pouring their heart and soul into finding answers here," he said.

But after Laundrie's body was found, Miranda-Rosa's family are now asking whether they could also receive the same amount of attention to finally find the missing woman.

What Happened to Paola Miranda-Rosa?

The Independent revealed that, on December 17, Miranda-Rosa lost contact with her family. She was still able to be spotted in video footage taken by hikers.

She was also captured in several photos.

As of press time, the Sheriff's office expressed its desire to conduct the search using camera equipment that "has the capability to see into hard-to-reach areas that cannot be explored by standard scuba equipment."

Although the media remains way quieter compared to Laundrie's case, law enforcement teams have come together to search the park where she was last seen.

The missing woman's sister Andrea Miranda said: "The park has been completely searched. She's not there. At this point, we're searching everywhere for her."

