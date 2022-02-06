Shiloh Jolie-Pitt might fully transform into a beautiful, grown-up swan soon as her sister Zahara - who has been her inspiration when it comes to fashion - leveled up her game with Angelina Jolie.

In the past months, fans witnessed who Shiloh looked like Jolie and Brad Pitt as she started saying goodbye to her previous tomboy looks. While the "Maleficent" actress continuously helps her by making her wear her previous dress, Zahara reportedly plays the biggest role in her fashion transformation nowadays.

Most recently, the actress and Zahara were seen shopping in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles on Saturday. The mom-and-daughter tandem both held several shopping bags, which surely have a new addition to their wardrobes.

Shiloh has been the fan-favorite style icon, but fans should credit Zahara as almost everything that the 15-year-old does now is because of her sister.

Life & Style reported that Zahara was the one who introduced Shiloh to the fashion world.



"Shiloh loves music, dance, acting and lately, thanks to her sister Zahara, fashion. It wasn't always like that, but now she loves dressing up in her mom's clothes. Zahara is the real fashionista in the family," a source said.

With that said, it is highly likely Shiloh would follow Jolie's footsteps soon with Zahara's help.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Shocked Fans With Transformation

The buzzes about Shiloh's new style came after questions about her gender identity rose.

In 2010, the "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" actress told Vanity Fair that Shiloh used to explore her gender since she was three.

"She likes tracksuits, she likes [regular] suits. So it's a suit with a tie and a jacket and slacks, or a tracksuit. She likes to dress like a boy. She wants to be a boy. So we had to cut her hair. She likes to wear boys' everything. She thinks she's one of the brothers," she said.

READ ALSO: Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Turns People's Heads in New Fan-Made Photo: 'She's Looking More Like Brangelina!'

But in the past months before the "Eternals" premiere, Shiloh rocked the red-carpet events by wearing Jolie's dresses and showing a more feminine look. Those events only proved that, though she looked good before with her androgynous style, her fans said she looks even better now.

After years of her gender-bending tomboy outfits, Shiloh will surely show more feminine side of her in the next few months or years.

READ MORE: Gene Ransom Dead At 65: Horrifying Last Moments of Basketball Legend Following Interstate Shooting Revealed