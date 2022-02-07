Delilah Belle Hamlin revealed on her social media her current status regarding her health.

It was previously announced through an Instagram live that "RHOBH" alum Lisa Rinna's daughter suffered from an "accidental overdose" around November 2021, which led her to be brought to the hospital for treatment.

And a few months later, the 23-year-old model has now taken to her Stories to give her fans an update.

Hamlin posted an image of her bangle-clad forearm, with a drip inserted on her arm, writing, "I have been getting a lot of questions about my health recently."

"I have good days and bad days," she added.

Hamlin's Health Improvement

"I try my best to power through but sometimes I just can't. So I've just gotten an IV [drip] and am now in bed at 8pm on a Saturday night," Hamlin also stated, adding a thumbs-up Emoji icon.

The eldest Hamlin daughter previously admitted that she got "treatment for Xanax addiction and overdosed on Benadryl."

During a 30-minute Instagram video, she shared that a psychiatrist "overprescribed" her with Xanax, making her suffer from feeling "hopeless" and "helpless."



Aside from that, she has also suffered from multiple medical emergencies over the past year. The list includes migraines, panic attacks, and a form of Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder, which led to fear of eating meat after getting her COVID-19 vaccine, per The Sun.

"My body got dependent on Xanax, number one, and number two, I overdosed - I didn't mean to at all - I overdosed on this one medication called propranolol," Hamlin confessed. "I took Benadryl with it, and for some reason, I ended up in the hospital."

According to People, Hamlin has been previously open about her mental health and going to rehab twice in 2018.

The following year, her mother shared more about the model's condition and revealed that she was diagnosed with PANDAS since she was young. The 58-year-old reality star also stated that "the condition was extreme" in Hamlin's case, which has caused her "serious anxiety and multiple phobias."

Rinna said that year too that her older daughter's condition had since improved, "Thankfully, we found the appropriate therapies. She is doing much much better."

