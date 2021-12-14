Delilah Hamlin has somewhat shaded her parents, Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, revealing that they were not supportive of the model's mental health struggles.

The model threw shade at the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" stars through a now-deleted TikTok video, starting with a caption that read, "Unrealistic things I want for Christmas...."

And the next seconds, a new text appeared, "For my parents to pay for my trauma therapy."

Hamlin's Dark TikTok

That was not the only time Hamlin has shared about mental health, but it was also followed by another clip, dubbing to a sound where she's apologizing for "struggling mentally" with a more playful tone.

A report was made regarding the 23-year-old in November where she admitted that she overdosed on Benadryl and beta-blockers. As written by People, she opened up about her recent health struggles through a lengthy Instagram story update, claiming she attempted to seek treatment after getting addicted to the anti-anxiety drug Xanax. And through the clips, Hamlin also opened up her battles with several illnesses from Lyme disease, Epstein-Barr virus, encephalitis, and Pediatric Autoimmune Neuropsychiatric Disorders Associated with Streptococcal Infections (PANDAS).

In her stories, she said, "This is scary to do because I was actually asked not to tell my story by somebody close to me." "Basically, in the beginning of the year, I want to say February and March, is when I got my COVID-19 vaccine. And in no way am I saying I'm an anti-vaxxer because I'm totally not. I just didn't know enough about it -- no one did," Hamlin added.

Daily Mail also mentioned that she had given her boyfriend, Eyal Booker, credit for being "so supportive" throughout her health battle. The Instagram account that reposted her initial TikTok regarding "therapy" has also spoken about the issue and supported Hamlin.

The caption read, "Honestly, good for her. Call them out. As I've said before, now that she's not the #1 model daughter and is being vocal about her problems and trauma (which is amazing), Rinna and I guess HH wanna sleep it under the rug. Probz don't think it exists because they caused a lot of it."



One supported the post and wrote, "This is heartbreaking. I just want to hug this girl. And then I want to bitch slap her parents. Rinna needs to get her f-king priorities straight."

