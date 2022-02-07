When Prince Charles becomes King, Camilla Parker Bowles will be given the title of Queen Consort.

Queen Elizabeth II is said to have utilized the occasion of her Platinum Jubilee to reshape the monarchy's destiny.

Despite having a claim to the title of Queen, the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall declared in 2005 that the Duchess of Cornwall will be recognized as Princess Consort.

It was interpreted as an acknowledgment of the difficult issues surrounding a title that was meant to be reserved for Prince Charles' first wife, Princess Diana, who died in 1997.

Meanwhile, Her Majesty's heirs, the Prince of Wales and Prince William, were consulted before making a major pronouncement concerning titles, implying that they both believed that it was past time for Britons to recognize Camilla as Queen.

In a message released publicly by Queen Elizabeth II for her 70th anniversary, she mentioned, "And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."

With Camilla Parker Bowles' appointment as Queen Consort, a crown is ready to be presented to her when the time comes.

Camilla Parker Bowles' Queen Consort Crown

The Queen Mother's crown, which was constructed for King George VI's coronation in 1937, will be presented to the Duchess of Cornwall, according to the Daily Mail.

The Sultan of Turkey presented it to Queen Victoria in 1856 as a token of appreciation for British help during the Crimean War. It contains around 2,800 diamonds.

A 105-carat Koh-i-Noor diamond from India is set in a platinum mount on the crown.

Meanwhile, in response to the Queen's historical news, Prince Charles also issued his statement saying, "We are deeply conscious of the honor represented by my mother's wish."

Years In The Making

The Daily Mail also alleged that preparations have been in the works for a long time to "crown" Prince Charles' wife as Queen Consort, rather than Princess Consort, as originally envisaged.

In 2019, he got close to announcing it.

An insider revealed, "This is something that has been on the Prince of Wales' mind for some time, but the timing had to be right. There was a nervousness, they wanted to get it right."

"It's been a done deal for some time, but the question has been how best to execute it. You are not going to please everyone."

