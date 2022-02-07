Just before Meghan Markle's royal wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018, Queen Elizabeth II showed her granddaughter-in-law and the actress's mother, Doria Ragland, a lovely gesture.

In a celebrity-studded wedding in Windsor, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry exchanged vows.

The Duchess of Sussex was escorted down the aisle by Prince Charles since she and her father, Thomas Markle, were unable to attend due to a falling out.

Fortunately, Meghan's mother was present.

According to royal analyst Neil Sean, a "senior palace insider" told him that the Queen was particularly concerned about making her guests feel at ease the night before the wedding.

He claimed in his YouTube channel, "As they checked into that hotel, that house, Her Majesty the Queen had placed a personal call through to speak to both Meghan and her mother, to welcome them to the United Kingdom."

Neil also indicated that the contact was to see whether Doria or the former "Suits" actress needed anything, and even offered her assistance to make the hectic day ahead a bit easier.

He also said, "As they checked into that hotel, that house, Her Majesty the Queen had placed a personal call through to speak to both Meghan and her mother, to welcome them to the United Kingdom."

Meghan and Doria were both "touched" by Queen Elizabeth II's efforts and thanked her "graciously," according to Neil, who didn't know how long the chat lasted.

"I thought that was a really beautiful thing to do when you think that, sure, it must have been nerve-wracking for Meghan's mother to arrive in the UK on such a huge day, with the eyes of the world on you," she said.

READ ALSO: Has Prince Harry Become Self-Centered Since Moving To The US? Royal Expert Thinks So

Queen Elizabeth II 70thYear as Queen

Queen Elizabeth II celebrated her 70th year as the queen of the United Kingdom on February 6.

Since 2015, the Queen has become the longest-ruling monarch in the United Kingdom, having lost her spouse, Prince Philip, in April 2021.

Since her father, King George VI, died, she has succeeded to the throne.

At her Sandringham home in Norfolk, the 95-year-old queen observed the event calmly. Normally, she spends the anniversary on the estate in somber meditation because it commemorates her father's death - the same day when her life changed forever.

Once the Queen abdicates, her first-born Prince Charles will ascend to the throne. His wife Camilla Parker Bowles will then become Queen Consort.

READ MORE: Camilla Parker Bowles To Officially Become 'Queen Consort': Jaw-Dropping Details of Her Future 'Priceless' Crown Revealed