Will Smith has, as always, found a way to be in control of his own joke.

The internet has been trolling the super-star pretty consistently over stories that his wife, Jada Pickett-Smith, cheated on him with August Alsina, the internet did as the internet does best: it started coming up with names for the actor, poking fun of him in his situation.

However, Will Smith took to TikTok to get himself on the right side of the joke. Using the hashtag #ThatsNotMyName, he made a compilation video which he captions a series of photos of himself with the various names people call him by. Nicknames include ones such as Poor Will, Crop Top Prince, Thicc Willie, Prince of Air, Uncle Will, Pain, Mark Ass Brown Lee, Dr. Will, and Woll Smoth. It's ICONIC!

The post is captioned, "My name's not even Will! #ThatsNotMyName." The King Richard actor and Bel-Air producer makes a point. His name is not actually Will. His name is Willard Carroll Smith Jr. It's about time people started getting more accurate with the names they make up! That being said, we recognize, for all parties involved, that Willard Carroll Smith Jr. is harder to come up with joke names for than Will Smith.

We are glad that Will Smith has found a way not only to laugh at himself but to get us laughing at himself even more! What a star! Be sure to check out Bel-Air on Peacock on February 13th, 2022. It's the perfect watch for Valentine's Day Eve!