The Oscars shortlists are here! The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Scientists have announced their shortlists for nominations for the upcoming awards ceremony in ten categories, and, for the most part, we are not surprised. These ten categories include Original Song, Documentary Feature, International Feature, Makeup and Hairstyling, Sound, Visual Effects, Original Score, Animated Short, Documentary Short Subject, and Live Action Short.

Dune swept this round of shortlisting, being added to FOUR different categories. The Timothee Chalamet led entree to the franchise was added to the lists for Makeup and Hairstyling, Sound, Visual Effects, and Original Score. With this instant success, it is no surprise that the second film of this series was so quickly greenlit.

Spider-Man: No Way Home, The Matrix Resurrections, and King Richard were named in two shortlist categories. The Spider-Man film, starring the definition of couple-goals Tom Holland and Zendaya, was added to the lists for Sound and Visual Effects. The fourth installment of the Matrix franchise was also recognized for Sound and Visual Effects. The hyper-successful Will Smith film was shortlisted for both Original Song and Original Score. The song recognized was Be Alive by the ever-perfect Queen B herself, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter. The score was done by Kris Bowers, who is also known for scoring the hit show Bridgerton.

Many other worthy films are represented on these shortlists, so far, in just one category. This includes Tick, Tick...Boom! starring Andrew Garfield and West Side Story for Sound, Free Guy for Visual Effects, and The French Dispatch for Original Score.

We can't wait to see how the final nominations turn out!