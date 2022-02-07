Shay Mitchel is pregnant with her second baby. She personally announced to the world that she and Matte Babel are expecting their second child, showing off her baby bump with pride...and a bit of melancholy.

The "Pretty Little Liars" star recently lost her grandmother and is still grieving, so being pregnant is a bittersweet moment for her.

Shay Mitchell has announced that she is pregnant, and she didn't mince words about it. A trio of photographs of Shay's very, very pregnant tummy were revealed on Monday (Feb. 7). The actress, who just lost her grandma, added in the caption, "Saying goodbye to a loved one while simultaneously experiencing the joy of welcoming another into this world is the great cycle of life."

According to the actress, becoming pregnant is naturally good news for her, but she cannot deny that she's undergoing her "most challenging season to date." She is however, in a more understanding mood, claiming that this must be the universe's plan all along.

She believes that the universe knows that she" would need other worldly joy to cushion the blow of losing one of the most important people in my life. Yet, this is proof that love, life, and loss can profoundly exist all at the same time." The post turned more emotional with her personal message for her grandmother in heave. "Gram, I miss you every day. Little one, we are so excited to meet you. I breathe a sigh of peace knowing you two are already connected in such a cosmic way," she wrote.

Shay's message was greeted with affection and well-wishes from everyone she spoke to.

Those who knew Shay reported that she was crushed by the passing of her "Gram," whom she referred to as her best friend.

ALSO READ: Kanye West Predicted in 2010 Everything That Is Now Happening To Him and Kim Kardashian? [DETAILS]

"Although inevitable, it would nevertheless be one of the hardest things I would ever have to go through the day she'd pass," she wrote in her tribute. "She was and will forever be my best friend. From the imaginary games she would play with me when I was little to picking me up from high school because I was being bullied, to keeping scrapbooks of every article and magazine cover I have ever been in, she was my # 1 cheerleader."

She added that she could not really seek solace even from her closest friends because a part of her wanted to act that it did not happen, and that she has "merely" gone a few days without making a FaceTime call to her beloved grandma. "The reality is too much for me right now," she added. "Because I have always shared her with the world I felt like I also needed to share the experience I am going through now which is trying to celebrate her life and the memories we have had with smiles in between the grieving."

READ ALSO: Julia Fox Deleted Instagram Pictures With Kanye West, Kardashian Fan Accounts -- Did She Split From Rapper Amid Drama?