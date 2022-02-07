Since the rapper revealed some devastating charges about his estranged wife, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have been at odds.

However, it appears that the Grammy-winning rapper may have foreseen his destiny back in 2010.

Kanye West, who legally changed his name to Ye, has been in the rap industry for a long time and has a number of chart-topping songs to his credit.

But one song in particular, despite being an older song, is currently standing out because it may describe what he is currently going through with the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star.

"All Of the Lights," a song from the "Donda" rapper's album "My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy," was released in 2010.

However, there is one element of the song that speaks to what is currently familiar.

The lyrics go, "Restraining order / Can't see my daughter / Her mother, brother, grandmother, hate me in that order."

The words in "All Of The Lights" make it appear as though he could have foretold all of the present divorce turmoil.

Especially now that his former mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, is the only person who has spoken to him. She's also the last one to keep in touch, and it appears that even that may come to an end after all of the turmoil.

Kanye West has been honest about his personal life through his music, and the song appears to be coming out this year rather than in 2010.

So, did you see all of the divorce drama coming? It's also feasible that he's done so.

What's Up With Kim Kardashian and Kanye West?

For the once-powerful pair, the past week has been a rollercoaster trip.

Kim enables her eldest daughter North West to use their shared TikTok account, despite the fact that she is generally caring after her.

But this elicited a strong reaction from Kanye, who has allegedly stated that he does not want his daughter on the platform.

He also exposed his ex-wife, telling his followers that she forced him to take a drug test shortly after Chicago's fourth birthday, that he needed security to play with his kid despite the fact that he was the father, that he was accused of stealing, and that he was accused of having a hit on Kim.

And, in typical Kanye manner, he was not pleased with the claims leveled against him.

Kanye has been posting nonstop on his social media accounts, while Kim has only made one remark throughout the whole, even alleging that her ex-husband made it tough for her to co-parent their children.

