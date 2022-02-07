Good news for Michael Jackson fans! The King of pop music will be getting his own biopic, and it has the approval of his family. The big question is: who will be involved in the film's production?

According to Variety, the upcoming biopic will be produced by Graham King, popularly known for producing "Bohemian Rhapsody" starring Rami Malek.

The film is in cooperation with the late singer's estate. The outlet suggested that his family's involvement in the project may impact how they tackle several allegations against Jackson in the past, even after he died in 2009.

The movie is entitled "Michael." The people involved in the production are well-known in the industry, including King, the co-executors of Jackson's estate John Branca and John McClain.

John Logan, a three-time Academy Award nominee, will be responsible for the film's screenplay.

Lionsgate will be the movie's distributor.

Per a press release, the upcoming film will give fans and watchers a glimpse of "the complicated man who became the King of Pop."

It will also feature the singer's iconic performances throughout his life as it gives an informed insight into the entertainer's artistic process and personal life."

Speaking about his first meeting with the Jackson family in 1981, the producer noted that he's humbled to bring the famous family's legacy to theatres.

He also recalled watching "The Victory Tour" at Dodger Stadium, and he never imagined that he made it this far to be a part of the film.

Katherine Jackson, the singer's mother, said her son loved "the magic of cinema" since he was a kid, and her family is honored for their life to be featured in a movie.

Fans can expect the film to feature some of his iconic songs, including "Beat It," "Thriller," "Billie Jean," " Man in the Mirror," and many more.

At the time of this writing, the production has not yet announced the biopic's official cast members or who will portray Michael Jackson.

The singer rose to fame at a very young age as he became a part of "The Jackson 5" when he was a kid. He later embarked on a solo career that made him one of the most notable people.

He was bombarded with controversial allegations despite having a successful career, but he remained innocent.

Michael Jackson tragically died at the age of 50 in 2009 due to a drug overdose.

