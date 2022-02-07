It seems like the famous Gucci family is ready to tell their side of the story as they recently got a massive deal from a production company that will be handling an upcoming TV show and docuseries.

According to a report published by Variety, the million-dollar family received a significant offer just a few months after Ridley Scott's film "House of Gucci" was released. The movie stars Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Salma Hayek, Jared Leto, and many more.

Today, Sky Studios is set to tell the family's story through their perspective. The outlet noted that the upcoming television series is currently in the early stages of the television show, while the docuseries are in pre-production.

The production studio's VP described both projects as "the story of a great family and a great brand."

It appears that the projects have been in the works for quite a while now, as Marco Belardi of Leone Film Group reportedly brought up the idea almost a year ago.

Members of the Gucci Family, like Alessandro Gucci, Giorgio Gucci, and Guccio Gucci, have given the production company a go signal.

Giorgio will serve as one of the executive producers.

Per Collider, the TV show will be based on the TV series. The production team is currently coordinating with David Flynn of Wipp, backed by CAA.

Producer Nils Hartmann noted that both projects "stems from Italy" but will be released on all Sky Studios platforms in several countries like the United Kingdom, Italy, Ireland, Switzerland, and Germany.

At the time of this writing, their production company has not unveiled its official cast and the projects' titles.

Gucci Family Calls Out 'House of Gucci' For Inaccuracy

The recent TV show and docuseries news come a few months after the Gucci family called out Ridley Scott's film for its portrayal of the million-dollar Italian family.

The heirs of the famed Aldo Gucci released a statement, saying the movie's production crew never consulted the family members before portraying the Gucci fashion house Chairman. Al Pacino played his role.

They also noted that "House of Gucci" described the family as " thugs, ignorant and insensitive to the world around them."

"This is extremely painful from a human point of view and an insult to the legacy on which the brand is built today," they added.

