Chris Huvane, Management 360 partner, has died over the weekend. He was 47.

Huvane left the world unexpectedly over the weekend as his remaining partners at Management 360 confirmed his passing in a joint statement to Deadline. The team expressed how devastated they are after losing "the best of the best."

"A brilliant manager, consummate colleague and friend, a rock of our company and our culture, beloved by every single person who ever met him," they said on Monday. "It's an incalculable loss and our hearts go out to his family and friends. We are all better for having known Chris, and we commit to honoring his legacy everyday forward."

The statement did not reveal Chris Huvane's cause of death. But E! News Online reported that Huvane died on Sunday in an apparent suicide after a long battle with depression.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's office has not revealed the manner of his death.

Aside from Management 360, his colleagues offered beautiful tributes to honor his legacy.



Christopher Cantwell wrote a lengthy post on Twitter, saying in one part: "Chris Huvane in the front row at a bookstore on a weeknight, amidst a bunch of empty seats, sitting next to my wife and mom and dad."

He also asked everyone battling depression to ask for their loved ones and professionals' help.

"@chrishuvane indeed was the most genuine guy in Hollywood. In ways his heart was too big for this. He was too open, too available... he not only took a chance on Cantwell and I when were just a couple kids with a spec script, he was my dear friend. I love, Chris. Rest in Peace," Christopher C. Rogers wrote.

Chris Huvane's Life Explored

Before establishing an empire with Management 360 starting 2010, Huvane served as a GQ Senior West Coast Editor and HBH Public Relations staff.

Amid his busy schedule, he lent his expertise to the film "Finding Steve McQueen" in 2019 where he worked with Mark Steven Johnson as a co-producer. He also earned an executive producing credit in the Brad Goreski-focused series, "Brad Brad World."

Chris Huvane is survived by his wife, Cole, father Martin, and five siblings. He helped several clients reach the A-list mark in Hollywood, including Jensen Ackles, Julianne Moore, Margot Robbie, and Henry Winkler.

