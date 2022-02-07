Tom Holland still has one regret amid the success of his "Spider-Man" franchise.

Spider-Man surprised the Marvel Cinematic Universe when it appeared in "Captain America: Civil War" in 2015. Since then, the character - through Holland - has continuously appeared in five films.

But before Holland came, fans first had Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Fortunately, they got the chance to work together in the recent "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

As a fan of Spider-Man, playing the role was a dream come true - and so was working with the original stars before him. However, he reportedly sees the latest film as a chance to make up for his past regret.

Tom Holland's Regret Explored

During his recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 25-year-old actor spoke candidly about how he regrets not calling Garfield before taking on his role.

"Had someone said to me after my second movie that I was done and this other kid was taking over, I would've been heartbroken. So looking back, I wish I had the chance to make amends with him, but this film was our opportunity," he said.



Fortunately, their appearances in one film happened, allowing every "Spider-Man" actor to realize they could share the character together.

Aside from working with him, Holland acknowledged the commendable acting Garfield showed, especially when his character tried saving Zendaya's MJ. Holland expressed how much he feels proud of Garfield as he showed how "Spider-Man" movies have always been brilliant in their own ways.

What Holland Felt After Meeting Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield

Before revealing his regret, Holland first talked about his real feelings after meeting the first "Spider-Man" actors.

In an interview with Deadline, the young actor revealed he was nervous during their first meeting. In fact, he had to receive emotional support from Zendaya and their co-star, Jacob Batalon.

"At our first rehearsal, I had asked Jacob and Zendaya to come with me to just kind of be there as, like, my support system," Holland told the news outlet. "Like, 'I'm gonna go meet these guys, I'm really nervous about it.'"

But after working with them, the "Uncharted" actor desires to work with them again -- especially with Garfield. The 38-year-old actor, in return, said he is also not closing his door to work with Maguire and Holland again since their three-brother dynamic is so juicy.

