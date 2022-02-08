David Foster and his wife Katharine McPhee have been married for almost three years now, but there are still a lot of criticisms because of their 35-year age gap. Recently, the famed singer spoke out about their relationship and revealed a shocking thing.

In a recent interview with People Magazine, the "Who's Gonna Love You Tonight" hitmaker shares a revelation behind their marriage, saying the public "always make the reference" about he and his wife's age gap.

The singer also noted that "age difference" is one of the "many things that can bring a marriage down."

However, despite admitting that "there are so many things that can go wrong," he later clarified that he thinks they "have it pretty together."

Elsewhere in the interview, Foster opened their parenting skills about their baby son, 11-month-old Rennie, saying the child has already learned a lot, so Katharine McPhee wanted to work full time again, but not with him.

"I'm really grateful to her that she just goes, 'OK, I'll grab the baby, I'll come out, and sing a few songs.' It's really great - she's a star," he added. (via Daily Mail UK)

Speaking about his experience as a father despite having five older daughters and grandchildren, the singer noted that he feels great being a dad.

He clarified that he loves all of his children equally as much as his son.

David Foster, Katharine McPhee's Relationship History

According to Cosmopolitan Magazine, the couple first met on season five of "American Idol," where McPhee was a contestant.

Before they started dating, the singer was married to her ex-husband, Nick Cokas, for over six years. Foster attended their wedding and even performed with his then-future wife at the wedding reception.

In 2017, rumors about their relationship began swirling when they were spotted having a dinner date at Nobu. Sources revealed at the time that the two were "very intimate." They made their red carpet debut a few months later.

The following year, McPhee shocked the world when she announced that she was engaged to Foster. The singer popped the question when they went on a vacation in Italy.

The pair officially tied the knot on June 28, 2019, in London.

