Kanye West appears to be getting over Kim Kardashian, as he has deleted all images of the reality star from his social media accounts. Whether this is a sign of him conceding defeat after their recent, very public fight online, or him trying to erase his ex-wife and his kids from his life (at least on social media), remains to be seen.

The 44-year-old musician, who has 11 million followers on social media, appears to have erased any references to the reality star, as well as photographs of their four children.

Kanye West's Instagram feed used to be dominated by pictures of his beautiful ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, and the couple's children.

But now, he's certainly taken the next step in his plan to get rid of Kim forever..

It's a daring move, especially since he lashed out at her parenting methods just the week before.

Among other things, he said Kim had previously accused him of plotting a "hit" on her as well.

In his latest Instagram diatribe, Kanye, who has been outspoken about the breakup of his marriage, made a surprising revelation about his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

ALSO READ: Pregnant Rihanna Deliberately Hiding Wedding Ring After Secretly Marrying A$AP Rocky?

He alleged in all caps: "YESTERDAY KIM ACCUSED ME OF PUTTING A HIT OUT ON HER." He then said he wanted to clear his name before anything else.

Kanye then addressed his fans, saying, "I BEG TO GO TO MY DAUGHTERS PARTY AND IM ACCUSED OF BEING ON DRUGS THEN I GO PLAY WITH MY SON AND I TAKE MY AKIRA GRAPHIC NOVELS AND IM ACCUSED OF STEALING."

He added that what his ex has been saying can land a lesser man in jail, accusing her and her family of playing with black lives.

He went on: "NOW IM BEING ACCUSED OF PUTTING A HIT ON HER THESE IDEAS CAN ACTUALLY GET SOMEONE LOCKED UP THEY PLAY LIKE THAT WITH BLACK MENS LIVES WEATHER ITS GETTING THEM FREE OR GETTING THEM LOCKED UP."

Back in January, Kanye West reveals why the topic of his kids is a sore one for him. Amid the battle between him and Kim, he said his kids come first and no one can change that.

"My solace comes from seeing my kids and getting a solid schedule," the "Praise God" musician told Jason Lee during a January "Hollywood Unlocked" interview. "That's why I even got the house [next to Kim's]."

He continued at the time: "When my mom took me from Atlanta to Chicago, my dad didn't come to the coldest and most-dangerous city in the world to be next to me," Kanye explained, noting that his father, Ray West, chose to stay back for his career. "There's nothing with my career, whether it's rap [or designing], none of that is going to keep me from my children. Don't play with me and don't play with my children. Ain't no security going to get between me and my children."

ALSO READ: Kylie Jenner's Baby Boy is Named "Angel?' Reality Star Refuses to Tell Until She's 'Ready'