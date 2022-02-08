Many people assumed they wouldn't see much of Prince Andrew because he is a "private person" now mired in court wrangling.

But, according to The Mirror, the Duke of York will make a public appearance alongside his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and the rest of the British royal family next month.

The royal family will pay their respects to the late Prince Philip at a memorial service.

The 95-year-old monarch, who has returned to Windsor Castle to focus on her duties, will attend a thanksgiving ceremony for the Duke of Edinburgh on March 29 at Westminster Abbey with Prince Andrew.

Prince Philip, the United Kingdom's longest-serving consort, died on April 9 at the age of 99, barely two months shy of reaching 100.

According to The Sun, it hasn't been announced if Prince Harry or Meghan Markle would attend the patriarch's commemoration ceremony with the rest of the British royal family.

Next month, Queen Elizabeth II will visit a number of engagements, including The Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 14.

Prince Andrew's Legal Battles

The news of Prince Andrew's accession to the throne follows claims this weekend that he will meet with the attorneys representing Virginia Giuffre in London on March 10, over three weeks before the commemoration service.

According to sources close to the father of two, he will testify under oath.

Virginia alleges she was forced to conduct intercourse on Prince Andrew three times when she was just 17 years old after being trafficked by infamous billionaire Jeffrey Epstein.

Since then, Prince Andrew has rejected all of the allegations leveled against him.

The source claimed, "We agreed to voluntarily produce the Duke for a deposition on Mar. 10. Despite repeated requests, Ms. Giuffre (Roberts) still hasn't committed to a date or location for her deposition."

Prince Andrew's attorneys in the United Kingdom are presently preparing him for a two-day grilling by David Boies, one of the most prominent lawyers in the United States, and Sigrid McCawley.

The Duke of York will be questioned about three alleged assaults in 2001, after he was deprived of his military titles and royal patronages last month after it was determined that his case would go to trial.

