PETE DAVIDSON JUST REFERRED TO KIM KARDASHIAN AS HIS GIRLFRIEND!

Based on an interview that Davidson recently had with People about his Super Bowl commercial partnership with Hellman's Mayo, Davidson spoke the affirmative words people have been dying to hear: the DTR heard round the world.

When asked about how his life in the spotlight has been, the Saturday Night Live star replied:

"Well, I don't really have Instagram - I don't have Instagram or Twitter or any of that stuff. So, most of my daily life is getting into cars and showing up to a set...Or, if I'm off, I just either hang with my friends OR CHILL WITH MY GIRLFRIEND INSIDE."

So, for those who have found themselves wondering whether or not their relationship is just one long prank (which, honestly, is a fair theory), we have the truth straight from the comedian's mouth.

We are so happy that the two have found happiness. The connection between them is presumed to have begun when Kim Kardashian hosted Saturday Night Live. In that hilarious episode of the show, Kim K and Davidson played Jasmin and Aladdin and shared a kiss on screen. After this night, the two were spotted time and time again on various outings. They were even seen holding hands at an amusement park.



Davidson is said to treat Kim K very well. A source told People that, "He makes her laugh. He treats her really well. He is very understanding that Kim's first priority is her kids...Kim's impressed that Pete is really making an effort to see her." While the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star still finds herself in the throws of a tumultuous divorce with Ye, we are glad she has some peace and support.

We can't wait to see what else is in store for this newly official A-list couple.