Kanye West is apparently planning to contact Kim Kardashian's boyfriend, Pete Davidson, to issue a serious warning.

The Grammy-winning rapper has allegedly expressed his dissatisfaction with Davidson and Kardashian's growing friendship.

Ye wants Pete to go, according to a source who spoke to The Sun.

"Kanye has been threatening to phone Pete and urge him to back off," says the source.

Furthermore, the "Donda" singer feels Kim and Pete are faking their love for the sake of their impending Hulu show's ratings.

"He is certain that the couple is faking their love for their impending Hulu program, and he refuses to believe they are together."

Kanye allegedly told his buddies that he dressed Julia Fox, his current love interest and muse, in fancy clothes to make his ex-wife jealous.

"He still adores Kim and can't tolerate seeing her with another man."

READ ALSO: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Collaborating For The First Time Since Divorce? [DETAILS]

Kanye West Taking Charge

He also wants to inform Pete Davidson that "enough is enough" and that he wants him to stay away from Kim Kardashian and their four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, according to the insider.

"Why should he? Kanye is Kanye and loves to assume he calls the shots," the "Saturday Night Live" star said.

Kanye West is reportedly intending to attack Pete after a source told the The Sun that he was enraged by bogus charges that he made against Pete, claiming that he "had AIDS."

According to the outlet's sources, the rapper meant that he "looks like" he has AIDS.

"Kanye's been telling everybody within earshot of himself. He's attempting to propagate a story that Pete Davidson has AIDS," YouTuber DJ Akademik stated a few days ago in his live broadcast.

Despite the fact that Kanye dislikes Pete, an insider informed The Sun that he "would never" disseminate such allegations against him.

"Kanye is enraged because people are alleging he claimed Pete has AIDS, and he's outraged that the entire world believes he said it."

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" actress filed for divorce from her seven-year spouse in February 2021.

Kanye isn't keeping it a secret how much he hates Pete Davidson, that he even rapped about it in his new song "Eazy."

"God saved me from the crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson's a--."

READ MORE: Rihanna Pregnant: Aside From A$AP Rocky, Who Found Out She Was Pregnant First?