Kanye West seemed to be unconcerned with his separated wife Kim Kardashian's new romance.

Apart from slamming her new partner Pete Davidson in his new song "Eazy" and even speaking about him in interviews, the "Donda" rapper is also allegedly distributing false information about the "Saturday Night Live" actor's sexual health.

According to DJ Akademiks, Kanye, now known as Ye, informs everyone who will listen that Pete has AIDS, a sexually transmitted disease.

According to the Jasmine BRAND, as said by the DJ, "Kanye's been telling everybody within earshot of himself. He's trying to spread a rumor that Pete Davidson has AIDS. I'm telling you, this is fact. I've heard this from eight people."

"He's telling everybody. I'm telling you, this is a fact."

Kanye West has made it no secret that he wants to rekindle his relationship with the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" actress; he even stated as much at his concert at the Los Angeles Coliseum in December.

Kanye West Disgusted With Kim's Relationship

Hollywood Unlocked had an interview with Kanye West where he spoke about his disgust over Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's relationship.

The "All of The Lights" rapper told host Jason Lee, "How you gonna bring me to SNL and then kiss the dude you dating right in front of me?"

In the same interview, the Grammy-winning rapper discussed his choice to buy a house right across from his estranged wife. He reasoned that he did it simply for the benefit of their four children and not to further upset their routine.

Ye said, "I'm gonna be so close, the kids are literally going to be in walking distance. I don't play when it comes to my children."

READ ALSO: Julia Fox's True Feelings About Being Called A Second Rate 'Kim Kardashian' After Their Style 'Similarities'

Social Media React To Kanye West Spreading Rumors

One Twitter user said, "Just goes to show you, you could have a billion dollars and still be miserable," referring to Kanye West's net worth of $1.2 billion.

Another said that people shouldn't use AIDS to "discriminate" against people with any form of disease or disability.

"AIDS or not... it's not cool," a Twitter user said.

"A desperate move by a desperate man," a third person commented.

But others are not surprised by Kanye West's actions already.

"Ye being ye... I'm not surprised."

It seems like Kim Kardashian has no intention of getting back together with Kanye West, as she looks very happy with Pete Davidson.

READ MORE: Is Jason Momoa Homeless After Shocking Split From Lisa Bonet?