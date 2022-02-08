Rob Kardashian is hoping to keep the jury from hearing allegations that he freely used homophobic slurs and the N-word in text messages he sent to Blac Chyna's former pal, which he reportedly texted.

A former friend of Chyna's, Pilot Jones aka Justin Jones, claims that Rob sent him a series of shocking text messages in 2016.

Former couple Jones claims they destroyed his life by leaking private information about him on the internet. After a photo of him kissing Chyna was revealed on Radar, he believes they were out to get him.

In spite of the fact that Jones' lawsuit is still pending, there hasn't been much movement on it in the past few months. Rob and Chyna are set to go to trial in a separate lawsuit. Still, it appears now that Rob is actually worried that the texts he sent to Justin Jones will be used against him in his court battle with Chyna.

He claims Chyna assaulted him in December 2016 at Kylie Jenner's house. Rob claims she attacked him with a 6-foot metal rod and tried to strangle him with an iPhone wire. She maintains this never happened and was merely attempting to get back her phone that he had stolen.

There will be a trial in the coming weeks. At the moment, Rob is attempting to keep the communications out of the proceedings by arguing they are irrelevant. However, Chyna allegedly sees some value in releasing those texts, knowing it can be a strong alibi as to why she wanted her phone back.

The texts should be introduced, according to Chyna. Her testimony will focus on how Rob used her phone to send the threatening messages.

Because of the LAPD investigation into Jones' messages, she claims she was attempting to get the phone back that night because she was afraid of what he may post.

Angry Rob apparently started the chat by calling Jones a homophobic slur, according to the text messages supposedly sent by Kardashian.

"And u fa-ot a-s bi-h this is Rob and u [sic] did the most DISRESPECTFUL sh-t ever by releasing pics and a story to a pregnant woman who is 17 days from having a baby," one alleged message read.

"This is my wife and you about to get your ass beat by every Mexican in LA including me. I promise u [sic] that. U [sic} fu-ed with the wrong woman and the wrong dude. This ain't a game to us."

He added, "I will find out where u [sic] are. And u [sic] corny as fu-k." Another text message reads, ""U [sic] DISRESPECTED MY WOMAN PERIOD. AINT NOTHING U [sic] CAN SAY OR DO TO CHANGE THAT. MY WIFE. Ain't going back now. It's a wrap."

He did not stop here. More texts showed how he clearly wanted to insult Jones with all kinds of negative words, swears, and threats.

"Like I said us Mexicans don't play and u [sic] got my wife hot and she 17 days from having a baby and got my baby jumping around. What can [sic] of wack a-s ni-a are u!," another text read.

After that, he kept using the N-word in his speech.

"I'm gonna have every one of my families report what me and Chyna are gonna [sic] post and blast u [sic] so that your career is a wrap," one more text reads.

Rob added, "and everyone knows what type of fake a-s ni-a you are and I'm gonna beat you're a-s for causing stress to my baby."

"It's a wrap for u [sic] and after we beat you're a-s we will all be good and never contact Chyna again u pussy a-s ni-a," he ended.

The texts' admissibility as evidence in the assault conflict has yet to be determined by a judge.

