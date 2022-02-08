When a fan alerted Cardi B to the fact that her daughter Kulture's Instagram was being deluged with cruel remarks, she acted swiftly - just like what any mom would do in the same position.

The WAP hitmaker, 29, took action on Monday after she learned that trolls were hurling abuse at her three-year-old daughter online. The rapper was disgusted by the 'weirdos' who were posting on Kulture's Twitter feed after viewing a screenshot of the area.

Haven't been checking my daughter account but now I'm going to lock her page,' the mom-of-two fired on Twitter. "I don't know wtf is going on but I hope y'all moms die for giving birth to you hoe a** weirdos," she addded.

Since her mother set up her Instagram account in September 2020, Kulture has acquired over 2.3 million followers.

More than 534,000 people began following the newborn in only 15 hours.

According to the bio of Cardi B's daughter, Kulture, her mother takes care of her social media accounts and she enjoys "anything pink" and "spoiled" privileges.

A pink cardigan, a white hair ribbon, and a Louis Vuitton backpack are among Kulture's stylish ensembles in the first five articles.

Her mother wore a necklace that spelt out her daughter's name and a pair of white sneakers to complete the adorable look.

There were plenty of adorable mom and daughter material on Kulture's Instagram page from the start, including a video of the two in matching pink outfits

Cardi B recently took down blogger Tasha K in a federal libel suit, and she was granted over $4 million in damages.

Claims of sexually transmitted diseases were made by Tasha about Cardi, which Cardi vigorously disputed.

After almost four years of repeated libel and slander against me, being able to walk away from this victorious brings me great happiness,' Cardi, revealed to People magazine. 'I appreciate Judge Ray for conducting a fair and impartial trial.'

She added, "I am grateful for the jury and their careful deliberation over the past two weeks. I am profoundly grateful for the hard work and support from my legal team."

Most importantly, thank you to my family and close friends who held my hand and helped me get the support I needed during this experience," she also said.

Tasha further said that Cardi had worked as a prostitute and had sexually transmitted diseases as a result of her employment there.

