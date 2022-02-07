The reports that A$AP Rocky, Rihanna's longterm boyfriend, is getting married have her covering her fingers, even if she has been generous of late in showing off her baby bump.

On Monday, new photographs surfaced showing a pregnant RiRi proudly displaying her expanding tummy. It was hard to miss that she was hiding her hands, making it impossible to confirm if she is truly sporting a diamond ring or not.

Miles Diggs, a well-known celebrity photographer, shared the images on Instagram. Rihanna appears fierce in the photos, even with her growing baby belly out in the open. Rihanna's curves couldn't be contained by the teeny-tiny top she was wearing, which was knotted up at the neck.

The mother-to-risqué be's top was more than simply a way to show off her baby bulge. The tattoo on her chest was clearly visible thanks to her outfit. Rihanna, who wore gold chains that dangled down to her black stockings, won the title of MILFiest Mama in 2022 with her outfit.

Wearing sunglasses and a large puffer jacket, the pregnant singer was seen in a parking garage with her tights pulled up to her tummy.

ALSO READ: Kylie Jenner's Baby Boy is Named "Angel?' Reality Star Refuses to Tell Until She's 'Ready'

In one photo, she tugged at her top with both hands, but her left ring finger was not visible.

Diggs' Instagram Story never shows Rihanna's left hand in any of the other shots. The singer kept her hand in her pocket for each photograph. Recent speculations suggest that Rihanna expects to marry A$AP soon after the birth of her first child, prompting the deliberate no-hand photographs. The couple is reportedly planning to tie the knot in Barbados, the singer's native land.

According to insiders, the two are already sure of each other and want to spend the rest of their lives together.

"Rihanna is totally smitten with A$AP. They have a very close bond and Rihanna has always been quite traditional," a source told The Sunday Mirror. "They will be married, for sure. She has told pals she wants to be with him forever, and he has said the same.

Their wedding "won't" take place before the baby is delivered, according to the publication."

A$AP referred to Rihanna as "the one" at one point, and it's clear that the singer agrees. "She has always wanted to get married and A$AP is her forever person," the insider stated.

READ ALSO: Julia Fox Deleted Instagram Pictures With Kanye West, Kardashian Fan Accounts -- Did She Split From Rapper Amid Drama?