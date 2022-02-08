Fans were shocked after this year's Academy Awards announced its nominees for best actress as Lady Gaga was nowhere to be found on the list despite many critics predicted that she'll snag the coveted nomination alongside Kristen Stewart, Nicole Kidman and many more.

According to Deadline, MGM's Ridley Scott-directed "House of Gucci" only received one nomination out of all the categories.

The film grossed over $53.5 million to date and a staggering $151.8 million global. The outlet noted that the Adam Driver-starring film has been the highest-grossing U.S. drama during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite "House of Gucci" being snubbed in major categories, its glam team, who's responsible for makeup phrosthetics of Jared Leto and Lady Gaga's insane hairstyles, has been nominated in the makeup and styling category.

This is an important award for the film as it pushes representation, becasue Lady Gaga's stylist, Frederic Aspiras, is the second Asian American to be nominated in the same category.

He shares the nomination alongside Göran Lundström and Anna Carin Lock.

The first Asian descent to be recognized in the same category Kazuhiro Tsuji, a visual artist who have won two Academy Awards in the past.

READ NOW: Ryuichi Sakamoto, Hikari Mitsushima, Mika Nakashima and more appear on new MONDO GROSSO album 'BIG WORLD', out now! Check out 'STRANGER' music video featuring Asuka Saito (Nogizaka46)

Fredric Aspiras On Styling Lady Gaga As Patrizia Reggiani on 'House of Gucci'

To fully embody the look of Patrizia Reggiani, Lady Gaga had to undergo makeup and hair process.

Speaking to a previous interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Frederic Aspiras shared that Lady Gaga used over 55 brunette looks for the film, ten of them were custom-made by the stylist himself and some of it costs $10,000 alone.

The production crew and cast members filmed in Italy for over five months, and during the time, Aspiras said Gaga's advice to him is she doesn't want to see "Lady Gaga" whenever she's acting.

The reason why Gaga's hairstyles were expensive is because it is a vital tool in capturing Patrizia Reggiani's total look, since her hair can be defined in which decade she's in.

Aspiras took inspiration from Italian celebrities like Sophia Loren and Gina Lollobrigida.

He also did his own research by compiling a 450-page directory of different looks from the script.

Ridley Scott initially only wanted to have two hairstyles throughout the film as it would be easy for the editing team, but Aspiras insisted they have to use more wigs as possible to transport the audience to the timeline when the story happened.

READ ALSO: Rob Kardashian Blocking Degrading Text Messages From Being Used During Court Battle with Blac Chyna - What Did He Say Exactly?