Filming "The Batman," Robert Pattinson admits to feeling "very much alone" and "insular" throughout.

The 35-year-old actor channeled his inner rebel for a diverse shoot with British GQ and revealed some of his innermost thoughts and feelings about shooting as the famed superhero.

Matt Reeves has tried to adapt the comic book hero into a 1970s noir detective narrative, Robert stated. Working on the film eventually encouraged him to walk behind the camera, he said.

Despite the Covid epidemic interrupting production of The Batman, Robert expressed gratitude that he was always allowed to return to the part.

He said, "I just always had this anchor of Batman." He added, "Rather than thinking you're flotsam to the news, you could feel engaged without being paralysed by it."

However, the isolation of the film set had a toll on his mental and physical health.

"The nature of the shoot was so kind of insular, always shooting at night, just really dark all the time, and I felt very much alone," he explained. "Even just being in the suit all the time. You're not really allowed out of the studio with the suit on, so I barely knew what was going on at all outside," he added.

Reminiscing about his solitary hours in the dark, he joked that he felt barely alive. 'I mean, I was really, really, really dead afterward. I just looked at a photo of myself from April and I looked green," he said.

"'Everyone I know, if you had a little momentum going in your career or your life, then stopping, you had to have a reckoning with yourself." he added.

He hinted though that he's grateful to be playing the role - to have a job actually, while the pandemic is relentless.

"Whereas I was so incredibly busy the whole time, doing something that was also super high pressure, by far the hardest thing I've ever done.... I was still playing Batman at the end of the day, even though the world might end," he said.

During the interview, Robert disclosed that he has previously seen a rough edit of the picture, and that he now fully understands director Matt Reeves' vision for the original Batman narrative.

The opening shot is so different from any prior Batman movie that it's simply a whole new tempo, he alleged.

Pattinson said that doing the movie as opposed to just hearing about it being explained placed things into a clearer perspective.

"It was what Matt was saying from the first meeting I had with him: ''I want to do a '70s noir detective story, like The Conversation," the actor explained. "And I kind of assumed that meant the mood board or something, the look of it. But from the first shot, it's, Oh, this actually is a detective story," he added.

In addition, the 35-year-old British actor insists that this version of the DC Comics superhero will be far different from the previous silver screen adaptations of his character.

"He doesn't have a playboy persona at all, so he's kind of a weirdo as Bruce [Wayne] and a weirdo as Batman," Pattinson explained to GQ. "And I kept thinking there's a more nihilistic slant to it."

