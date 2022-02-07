While Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck rarely talks about their relationship - as they would rather show how they feel towards each other than discuss about it, the icon recently talked about why Bennifer 2.0 is likely to last longer, if not forever, compared to the first time they fell in love.

In terms of sharing specifics about her relationship with Ben Affleck, Ben Affleck, 49, and Jennifer Lopez, 52, are attempting to keep things low-key. A lesson learned the hard way.

Even yet, in the Rolling Stone cover story interview in March, J.Lo gave a little insight into how the duo has "developed" since their breakup in 2002 and how that has made her optimistic about their future together.

"It's funny because Ben and I were together, and we were so in love. It was one of the happiest times of my life," she shared with the outlet. "But also, there was this other thing happening where we were being criticized, and it really destroyed our relationship from the inside out, because we were just too young to understand at that time what were really the most important things in life."

ALSO READ: Pregnant Rihanna Deliberately Hiding Wedding Ring After Secretly Marrying A$AP Rocky?

She went on (via Hollywood Life), "Like I said, we learned a lot. We know what's real, what's not real. So it's just - the game has changed."

After a few months of dating, Jen and Ben were spotted in NYC on February 3 snuggling up to each other as they braved the frigid weather. The "Let's Get Loud" singer was photographed leaving NBC studios in a luxury fur jacket and a sleek black skirt, accessorizing with a pair of JLO Jennifer Lopez Collection Junnie Sandals. Besides Ben's wallet, she had a sleek black purse in one hand and his wallet in the other at all times.

His outfit included a grey pea coat and beige sweater, as well as white T-shirts, and black pants, all of which were styled together. In addition to keeping them warm, Bennifer's PDA showed their followers that they have nothing to be worried about - they're going to make it this time around.

I feel so lucky and happy and proud to be with him," she says recently too, to People Magazine. "It's a beautiful love story that we got a second chance," she added, clearly relishing their reconciliation.

They dated between 2002 and 2004, and while the feelings were strong when they reconciled, Lopez claimed fears were present too. More because they do not want their relationship being ruined by lack of privacy again. "Before we kind of put [our relationship] out there and we were naïve and it got a little trampled," she explained.

ALSO READ: Kylie Jenner's Baby Boy is Named "Angel?' Reality Star Refuses to Tell Until She's 'Ready'