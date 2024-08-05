Jon B has some choice words for Justin Timberlake's newest song.

On a recent episode of the 'Can We Talk' podcast, Jon B openly shared his disdain for Timberlake's "No Angel" song and music video.

"I'm sorry but that new single is trash and I'm not feeling his new music at all anymore," Jon B said. "And the video is more trash. I don't really like this demonic s**t. You would sell your soul to be popular or something or to give your allegiance to some hidden powers behind the scenes?"

In a clarifying wake up call to Timberlake, 43, Jon B shared, "Listen, we making R&B music over here, love music, yo."

The "Someone to Love" singer believes R&B music should be a source of love and light. "I stand in the face of fear and hatred and anger and sadness like an angel of light," the Rhode Island native, 49, added.

The former NSYNC singer's track "No Angels" was released to less than stellar reviews. 'Rolling Stone' accused Timberlake's 2024 album, "Everything I Thought It Was," of playing to heavy-handedly into the nostalgic intention behind the concept.

"It's a purposeful nostalgia play that, at times, lives in the past to a fault," the outlet wrote.

However, Tiimberlake has known since before the release that this album may not be for everyone.

In an interview with Apple Music earlier this year, the Memphis native explained that many of the songs on the album may sound very similar to what he has been known for in the past.

"I was playing it for people around me. They're like, 'Oh, this sounds like everything we know you for.' That sort of phrase, in one way or another, was in the air. And I thought to myself about how some of the songs are more introspective and some of them are more what I think people know me for," he said.

Timberlake is currently on his 2024 tour which began back in April.

Jon B, real name Jonathan David Buck, rose to fame in the late 1990s. His second album, 'Cool Relax,' was certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

The 1997 album featured singles "Are U Still Down" featuring Tupac Shakur and "They Don't Know."

'Pleasures U Like' (2001), his third studio album, reached the top ten on the Billboard 200 chart.