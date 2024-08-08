Chicago rapper Lil Reese has issued a public statement on social media after appearing in court for sexual assault charges.

The Chi-Town emcee proclaimed his innocence last month after he was arrested for suspicion of rape while he was in California. On July 15, Lil Reese took to Instagram Live to deny those claims and detail his side of the story, claiming the accusations against him were "cap."

He responded a second time on Thursday, detailing the outcome of the controversial case, revealing that the charges have been dismissed.

So today was my first court date for the false ass shit that bitch said I did and guess what case dismiss I wanna see they post and put this all around like they did when they said I rapped a lien bitch — LilReese (@LilReese300) August 8, 2024

"So today was my first court date for the false [charges] [the defendant] said I did and guess what case dismiss I wanna see they post and put this all around like they did when they said I rapped [sp] a lien [sp] b***h," the Windy City native penned on Twitter, now X this afternoon.

According to documents obtained by 'XXL', the drill rapper — real name Tavares Taylor — was arrested on July 14 after a woman claimed Reese took her on a date in downtown L.A. before requesting sex in a hotel room.

The woman alleged she declined, however, the rapper proceeded to force himself upon her before taking advantage of her — which the rapper has denied since last month. "On my sister Ree Ree the whole story cap and made up [what do] I look like," he said at that time.

Lil Reese was arrested in Los Angeles on July 14 reportedly for suspicion of sexual assault.



He proclaims his innocence. pic.twitter.com/H9kibs7itU — XXL Magazine (@XXL) July 16, 2024

Fans on X responded largely in agreement after his charges were dropped, as some suggested that women should be held accountable for lying about sexual assault. "Women should be locked up for lying on men about rape, abuse or babies that aren't theirs.... I said what I said," one fan penned in the comments.

"Sue for defamation of character bro the ball in your court," a second supportive fan suggested. "I knew you didn't, if it's one thing about Reese, you not retarded and you can smell clout chasers," a third concluded.

Lil Reese started in Chicago's drill rap scene stemming back to the 2010's. He's known for his collaborations with cult-favorite rappers Chief Keef, Fredro Santana, and Lil Durk.