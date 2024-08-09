"Save Ye" continued to trend online as rumors swirl that Kanye West is addicted to Nitrous — otherwise known as laughing gas.

Fans of the 'Vultures' rapper are tuning in as the story unfolds, after the rapper's former chief of staff, Milo Yiannopoulos, wrote an open letter on Twitter, now X, alleging that Kanye is "hooked on nitrous."

The former staff member claims the nitrous oxide was administered for recreational use, before it allegedly led to his addiction to the gas. Yiannopoulos also claimed Kanye's dentist, Thomas Connelly, is a "dangerous predator" who seeks to "extract millions of dollars" from him.

Ye is even seen wearing the Nitrous-oxide mask, which is sparking a firestorm on social media.

Kanye's former chief of staff alleges that his dentist supplies him with nitrous in a predatory manner, leading to an addiction that made him "no longer capable of successfully releasing music or clothing." pic.twitter.com/DYQcoHcpFv — Kurrco (@Kurrco) August 7, 2024

"Thomas Connelly is a dangerous predator who targets African-American celebrities—into whose mouth he puts fake diamonds, as I suspect he did to @lilyachty. He must be stopped. I filed a complaint with the California Dental Board last week to that end," the former employee penned on X.

Yiannopoulos — who worked for Kanye between 2022 and 2024 — published on social media his testimony regarding Connelly's alleged predatory administration of the laughing gas, offering his account to support his complaint to the California dental board. The affidavit details the alleged "reckless, unethical, dishonest, exploitative and, upon information and belief, illegal conduct by DR. THOMAS P. CONNELLY, D.D.S." as the 39-year-old claims he was motivated by "urgent concern" for Kanye's safety and health.

"Everything I have published today is included in a sworn statement I have given the FBI and the DA. This jurat affidavit was made under penalty of perjury. If I am lying, I go to jail and/or am deported. Press who want the full pack of evidence can email me. Address in bio," the former Yeezy employee maintained, referring to his 22-page sworn affidavit.

Ye fans are now springing into action, sharing printable flyers alleging "They're Trying To Kill Kanye West (Ye)." The flyer included Yiannopoulos' account that the use of laughing gas had given the rapper brain damage, doubling-down that the former chief of staff has made the statements under oath.

The celebrity dentist being accused of getting Ye, 47, addicted to laughing gas is Thomas P. Connelly. The physically buff and tatted dentist considers himself a "trailblazer" per his website, and has been deemed "The father of Diamond Dentistry" by 'RollingStone' magazine.

With 25 years of experience in Soho, New York, and Beverly Hills, California, some of his other high-profile clients include Lil Yachty, Post Malone, Shaquille O'Neal, Gunna, Chris Brown, and more. Per 'TMZ,' Connelly fired back, denying all claims made against him, deeming the narrative "not only factually incorrect but also intentionally misleading."

@Rap did an interview with Thomas Connelly regarding implementing Ye's new grillz! 😁 pic.twitter.com/XMqm20Guub — GoodAssSub (@GoodAssSub) February 20, 2024

Social media's movement to "Save Ye" seemingly continues to unfold.