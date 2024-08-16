A 'Saturday Night Live' alum is facing bad news when it comes to her fight with cancer.

Victoria Jackson, who was a cast member on NBC's sketch comedy show 'Saturday Night Live' from 1986 until 1992, announced on Instagram Thursday her cancer had returned.

In a nearly 8-minute video, Jackson shared that the location of a cancerous tumor on her windpipe means that doctors would not be able to operate on it. It would "eventually suffocate me to death," she said.

While the tragic news left her fans dismayed, the 65-year-old chose to be optimistic.

"I've had a fantastic life," she said. She will be taking what the doctors call a "magic pill" that won't cure her cancer, but is expected to extend her life expectancy. On average, she explained to her viewers those who use the pill "have 32.6 months to live. Something like that."

In the caption she darkly joked, "Cancer Update: I have 34.8 months to live if I don't get hit by a meteor, shot by a MAGA hater, get Covid again or WWIII breaks out." Jackson also said how she hoped to live to see her grandchild be born.

"I'd like to see my grandson born — his name is Jimmy — in October, and get to know him a little," she said. "And I would like to see my daughter Aubrey have a baby."

Fans of the star have been commenting inspiring messages, both showering the actress with love and telling her to keep fighting.

One posted, "It's NOT OVER girl! We love you, Jesus has you!!!!!!! He told me WALK IN YOUR HEALING! Are you taking Ivermectin. Call Dr Rhett Bergeron Real Health Medical here in Roswell Ga!!!!!!! Godly Doc who has done amazing things with the c."

Another shared, "I have cancer don't Google stuff. They told me I had two years to live 14 years later. I'm still here and feeling fabulous."

"You know we're all dying, but when you kind of see in print you have 32.6 months, it makes you think..." Jackson concluded in the video. "But I wouldn't change anything."

She added: "I think I'd like to ask God if I could die in my sleep though."