Fans are gagging after Trick Daddy was caught shooting his shot in a recent Instagram post.

Trick Daddy, real name Maurice Young, seemingly attempted to pull up on the 'Yeah Glo!' rap star, as fans continuously reminded the Miami, Florida, native, that she's nearly half his age.

The rapper posted her picture to his own page Friday, teasing: "Damn Glo I'm loving this bathroom." Trick also added eyes emoji and tagged her. The post has garnered 9,000 likes and a bevy of comments.

"He love young women! [eyeroll] He needs someone that's gon keep his lupus medication in they purse. And can recognize the signs of a stroke," one fan responded under 'The Shade Room's' repost. "Your (sic) old enough to be her grandfather pls stop." a second poked.

"She's half your age [facepalm] is anybody real and normal anymore," a fan argued, as the southern rapper is currently 50 years old. "Yeah, that bathroom can get it!!" a third fan teased, referring to Trick's indirect compliment.

Glorilla, real name Gloria Hallelujah Woods, is seen in the photo in just a white bralette with matching white shorts, seemingly in relaxation mode, in a bathroom. Her original post from six weeks ago was captioned, "Showing off my moose knuckle."

As fans pointed out, Trick Daddy announced his lupus diagnosis after an "unflattering" mugshot went viral, leaving fans to speculate what might be wrong. He called critics out for joking about his appearance back in 2020 after he was indicted for alleged cocaine possession and a DUI.

His mugshot — which showed a disfigured hairline — prompted him to clap back at haters.

"Let me get this right .. you lie on me .. make fun of the fact that I Have lupus ... and all this just for likes .. thank god im strong .. everything is funny until it hits close to home .. my feelings don't hurt easily I'm too worried about waking up tomorrow," the rapper defended.

During an interview with 'The Breakfast Club' morning show in 2016, he revealed that despite the diagnosis he chooses not to indulge in the medication made to treat it, but prefers to take his own route — which includes a controversial white substance.

"When I smoke weed and coke," the 'Love and Hip Hop Miami' reality star said, per 'The Jasmine Brand.' "The worst thing that's gonna happen to me is I'mma got to sleep or eat," he said. "If I take lupus medicine, I gotta take a pill for this pill, a pill for that pill... then I gotta go back to the doctor every Thursday and give them my money."

Glorilla has yet to respond to the shout out.