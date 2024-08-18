August Alsina has opened up about dating a man two years after he seemingly went public with his possible boyfriend.

During a recent appearance on "Counsel Culture," Alsina took part in a panel discussion about love, relationships and sexuality alongside co-hosts Nick Cannon, Dr. Ish Major and Dr. Mike Dow.

The 31-year-old singer was asked how his life has changed since "opening [his] heart" and talking about his "love for another man."

"To be honest with you, bro, it's not even me that's opening my heart," Alsina responded, as seen in a clip shared by The Neighborhood Talk. "It's that power that's higher than myself."

He went on to explain, "I always say that the greatest gift that God could have ever given me was exposure. To expose me to so many different kinds of people, places, [and] things."

Alsina added that he doesn't like to put labels on himself and sees love as a language he is "fluent" in regardless of the gender and sexual orientation of his partner.

"So it's like when people want you to define yourself as whether you're gay, straight, bisexual, or whatever it is you [were] just talking about, love is much more complex than that and has much more depth," the artist said.

"So for me, I'm just the kind of person that, because love is a language, I'm fluent in love when it speaks to me," Alsina clarified.

Cannon chimed in to wonder why people always need "direct answers or definitions" when it comes to relationships and sexuality.

He shared that he often receives questions about his relationship with the mothers of his 12 children.

"I'm just saying, because everybody says, 'You can't love that woman if you are not in a traditional one-on-one relationship with her.' And therefore, now, I don't love the mothers of my children because I don't define it the way that you define it," Cannon said.

However, Alsina noted that he's learned to accept that some people just have "a very monolithic way of viewing things" because they have different experiences or upbringings.

Alsina's appearance on the show comes four years after his romance with Jada Pinkett Smith came to light.

During a July 2020 sit-down on her show "Red Table Talk," Pinkett Smith and her now-estranged husband Will Smith confirmed that she had an "entanglement" with Alsina more than four years prior while she and the "Bad Boys: Ride or Die" actor were separated.

Alsina also claimed in a June 2020 interview that Smith had given his relationship with Pinkett Smith "his blessing."

Two years later, fans speculated that Alsina came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community after he gushed about finding "a love that feels limitless."

In a confessional on the reboot of VH1's "The Surreal Life" in 2022, the singer said being on the reality show "taught [him] love in so many different forms and facets."

"Love showed up," Alsina said. "But in a new way. I want to share that and really honor the person that I love and that loves me back and is teaching me so much about loving and healing."

He added, "I want to do that in front of the world because it defies all of the constructs that one would say love is supposed to be or love is supposed to look like."

After he spoke, a man joined him, and they embraced each other.

Fans later identified the man as "Zaza," whom Alsina had posted on his Instagram page two months before the episode aired.