Legendary TV host Phil Donahue known as the host of "The Phil Donahue Show" has died, according to reports. He was 88.

"Donahue died at his home surrounded by his family, including his wife of 44 years, Marlo Thomas, his sister, his children, grandchildren and his beloved golden retriever, Charlie," his family said in a statement to TODAY.

Donahue fronted "The Phil Donahue Show" for nearly three decades, from 1967 to 1996. According to USA Today, "his show flipped the script for daytime television by tackling controversial issues in front of a live audience, which years later gave front to Oprah Winfrey, Jerry Springer, Geraldo Rivera and more."

His famous interview for the Phil Donahue Show with Marilyn Manson was considered an all-time legendary interview for a daytime talk show in 1995.

In the interview, Manson explains the origin of his name saying it came from Marilyn Monroe and Charles Manson. He also talks about why younger fans were drawn to his music and his use of themes of darkness and death.