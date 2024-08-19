Sexyy Red has announced the drop of her new lip gloss line with head-turning — and perhaps stomach turning — shades to explore.

In a recent post on Twitter, now known as X, the rap star is seen in her post wearing a sheer black set standing next to a large stack of product boxes which she claims she's hype to drop. "Introducing NORTHSIDE PRINCESS the brand & my first product will b my lipgloss I'm so excited," she penned in the caption.

Sexxy Red — real name Janae Nierah Wherry — proceeded to show the back of the box, revealing the shades included in the 8-piece set. Upon observation, fans were in disbelief regarding the titles of the shades she's promoting, which are arguably shocking and "disappointing," according to fans.

"You must be selling this at sex shops cause ain't no way," one fan responded to the jaw-dropping post. "Why though? You losing me sexy! This don't make any sense and it's not kid friendly. Where you think majority of your fan base come from? Kids mama," a second seemingly disappointed fan penned.

"Imagine someone asking what you got on your lips and you're like "oh that's just coochie juice, I also really like gonorrhea though" like WHAT," a third fan poked. Rightfully shocking, the 26-year-old included 8 shades of lip glosses named after explicit body parts and sexually transmitted diseases (STD).

The newly released set includes Coochie Juice, Bootyhole Brown, Nut, P***yhole Pink, Yellow Discharge, Gonorrhea, Blue Ballz, and Sex On My Period.

The St. Louis native is known for her sexually explicit antics. She recently gave birth to her second baby in February, where she posted twerking and sexually charged dances to her Instagram from the hospital room – some of which would later become footage for Drake's video "Rich Baby Daddy."

"The champ is hur," the rapper wrote in the caption as she's seen throwing dollar bills, lifting her shirt in front of an open window, putting on lipgloss, and twerking while standing barefoot on a hospital bed. "As a nurse, what do I document in the hospital chart," one fan poked in the comments.

The raunchy lipgloss line also includes some hints from her previous tracks, including lyrics from the hit song 'PoundTown.' "'I'm out of town, thuggin' with my rounds/My c***hie pink, my bootyhole brown," she penned in the hit song.

The post debuting her new 8-piece lip gloss line has received more than 3.1 million interactions. The rapper is currently promoting her 'Sexyy Red 4 President' tour, which is set to stop in Seattle, Washington, at the WAMU Theatre on August 22.