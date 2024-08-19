A months-long impeachment inquiry reportedly revealed that Joe Biden committed impeachable offenses during his time as POTUS.

At just under 300 pages, the document cites that the 47th president allegedly "abused his office" and "defrauded the United States to enrich his family." The report was prepared by the House Oversight Committee, House Judiciary Committee, and House Ways and Means Committee.

According to 'Fox News,' the aforementioned parties have led the impeachment inquiry against 81-year-old Joe Biden. Per the news outlet, Republicans claimed there was "overwhelming evidence" that the president participated in a "conspiracy" to "monetize his office of public trust to enrich his family."

"The Committees have accumulated evidence demonstrating that President Biden has engaged in impeachable conduct," the report alleged, per the news outlet, which lays out evidence gathered to date.

The exposing document claims that the Biden family and their business associates received tens of millions of dollars from foreign interests under the guise that "such payments would provide them access to and influence with President Biden," per the news hub.

The investigating committees claimed Biden and his associates raked in more than $27 million from foreign individuals or entities stemming back to 2014, when Biden was vice president. "Foreign money was transmitted to the Biden family through complicated financial transactions," the report states, per 'FOX.' "The Biden family laundered funds through intermediate entities and broke up large transactions into numerous smaller transactions."

The report references a dinner Joe Biden attended for his son, Hunter, alongside Russian leader Yelena Baturina. After that dinner, the Russian oligarch reportedly wired $3.5 million to Hunter Biden's firm, Rosemont Seneca Thorton.

"Based on the totality of evidence, it is inconceivable that President Biden did not understand that he was taking part in an effort to enrich his family by abusing his office of public trust," the report states per the news outlet.

House investigators also claim that the president used his power to benefit Hunter's business dealings including partners with Ukraine, China, Russia, and other countries. 'Fox News Digital' previously reported Hunter's dealings alongside Baturina, 61, in Washington, D.C., at Café Milano in Georgetown in 2014 and 2015 — in addition to Jonathan Li of BHR in China back in 2013.

'Reuters' has reported that the document — formally authorized in December — has been previously criticized for its lack of direct proof of any wrongdoing on Biden's behalf.