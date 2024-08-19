It looks like Donald Trump is back to making bold claims regarding the Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

Vice President Harris has received a plethora of jabs from controversial Republican nominee, Donald Trump, leading up to the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago. He accused her of conveniently becoming Black, claiming she's intelligent, but is a "radical left lunatic."

During his X interview with Tesla boss Elon Musk, the 44th president also claimed Harris, 59, was a "San Francisco liberal" who was farther left than former Democratic-Socialist candidate, Bernie Sanders.

In another jab, he shared an AI-generated Communist image of Kamala Harris giving a speech to an inflated crowd. 'The Apprentice' star has accused her of editing images to portray larger crowds.

In the posted image — that gained over 60 million interactions in just 24 hours — shows Harris dressed in red looking down into a crowd of fans waving red flags. She's shown standing in front of a massive communist flag featuring a hammer and sickle — a well-known symbol of communism, now defunct, first adapted during the Russian Revolution following WWI.

The caption-less post seemed to resonate well with fans, as others continued to share AI-generated images reminiscent of Soviet political posters and cartoons — known as Socialist realism. 'The New York Post' unveiled a jaw-dropping newspaper cover for August 17, featuring the headline: "Kamunsim."

The 59-year-old finally announced her economic plan Friday, and the public is sharing some skepticism surrounding what she's projected. "Writing people large checks and enforcing price controls is a recipe for expanding demand and shrinking supply, creating shortages and necessitating rationing," Adam Michel, the director of Tax Policy Studies at the libertarian Cato Institute state, told the news outlet.

"The $6,000 child tax credit is the next entry in the child tax credit arms race, in which Republicans and Democrats are trying to outdo each other in writing Americans ever bigger checks. It will only get more expensive from here," he added.

Economic research fellow at the Heritage Foundation, Joel Griffith, called the proposal "reckless," claiming the policies will add to our "existing mountain of debt." The news outlet reported the nation's debt currently sits around $34 trillion, and is expected to reach $50 trillion by 2034.

The DNC is set to kickoff in Chicago on August 19 through August 22. Live stream of the coverage throughout the duration of the event is available here.