Christopher Lee Watts, currently serving a life sentence for the murders of his wife and two young daughters, continues to deflect responsibility for his brutal actions in August 2018.

In newly surfaced letters, Watts disparages his late wife, Shanann Cathryn Rzucek, calling her a "control freak," and contrasts her unfavorably with his mistress, Nichol Kessinger. His mistress, who was also his co-worker, was described by Watts as "everything my wife wasn't like with me." Shanann was pregnant at the time of her death.

The 'New York Post' obtained several handwritten notes from Watts, 39, who is incarcerated at Dodge Correctional Institution in Wisconsin. Watts admitted to strangling Shanann, 34, on August 13, 2018, at their home in Colorado. Following her murder, he transported her body to a job site at his oil company and disposed of it.

He suffocated his two young children, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3, after they pleaded for their lives in his truck. He concealed their bodies in oil drums.

Watts' motive for the murders appears to be his desire to be with Kessinger. Weld County District Attorney Michael Rourke said at his sentencing Watts was seeking a "fresh start."

He pled guilty and received a five life sentences without the possibility of parole. For his safety, he was soon transferred to Wisconsin.

Aside from his letters, Watts shared many of his thoughts with Dylan Tallman, a fellow inmate at the Wisconsin prison.

Tallman, who was housed in the adjacent cell, became close with Watts. After the former oil field operator failed to co-write a prayer book, Tallman published a series of three books titled "The Cell Next Door," which includes Watts' alleged reflections.

Watts described his marriage to Shanann as strained, noting her busy job and his role as the primary caregiver. He said that after losing weight and working out in 2017, women, including Kessinger, showed interest in him. Watts admitted that he was drawn to Kessinger's contrasting personality and fell into temptation.

The convicted murderer also harshly criticized Kessinger, calling her the "death of me" and using terms like "harlot" and "jezebel" in his letters.

In a letter from March 2020, he confessed that Kessinger's alluring words led him astray, describing her flattery as "drops of honey" that ultimately brought about his downfall.