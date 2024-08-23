A man from North Carolina is being detained without bail after a judge reviewed footage of him allegedly crashing his semi-truck into a crowd, resulting in one fatality, following his expulsion from a strip club.

Dylan Fogle was arrested by Tampa police last week after they responded to a report of a "truck vs. pedestrian collision" outside the Emperors Gentleman Club. Upon arrival, officers discovered the truck had collided with the building, resulting in the death of 44-year-old Giovanni Soto. Two other men were seriously injured and transported to the hospital but have since been discharged.

"Witnesses reported the driver had just been kicked out of the club and then returned to drive the truck into a group of people standing at the entrance," police stated. "Detectives determined through their investigation that Fogle had been removed from the club due to inappropriate behavior."

Subsequent police findings indicated that alcohol played a role in the incident, with Fogle's blood alcohol concentration (BAC) exceeding the legal limit. He was initially treated at a local hospital before being moved to jail.

The 25-year-old is charged with first degree murder, two counts of attempted murder, vehicular homicide, two counts of DUI causing serious bodily Injury, and DUI manslaughter.

During a bond hearing, Judge Samantha Ward viewed footage from the parking lot and Fogle's vehicle dashboard, capturing the truck's collision with the men who had just exited the club.

The footage ends just before the collision.

"There were several people, hysterically screaming, pointing to the subject, yelling, 'He's the driver. He did it. He killed our friend,' " Officer Robin Sarrasin reported during the hearing.

Detectives claimed Fogle accelerated only after people left the club, noting the absence of brake or skid marks. Detective Andrew Visser mentioned Fogle's statement that the "throttle got stuck," but added, "There was no evasive maneuvers."

Text message screenshots allegedly sent by Fogle included the words, "Goodbye. I'm going to prison for vehicular manslaughter," accompanied by a photo of the dashboard with the club visible.

Fogle will remain in custody until his trial. No trial date has been set.